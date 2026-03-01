Watch! Brutal Fight Breaks Out Between Fans Attending Karan Aujla Delhi Concert - Multiple Brawl Videos Go Viral

What was expected to be a landmark evening for Punjabi music in Delhi took an unexpected turn after reports of a violent altercation surfaced during singer Karan Aujla’s concert on February 28. The incident occurred during his “P-POP Culture India Tour 2026” show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which drew a massive crowd and was billed as one of the largest concerts for a Punjabi artist in India.

While the event attracted thousands of enthusiastic fans, disturbing visuals circulating online have raised concerns about crowd management and safety at large-scale music events.

Viral videos shows fight inside the venue

Several clips shared across social media appear to capture a physical fight breaking out inside the stadium during the concert. In one widely circulated video, a man can be seen lying on the ground while another repeatedly punches him. A second individual appears to kick the man as bystanders look on.

The video, posted on Instagram with a caption referencing a fight in the VIP lounge area, quickly went viral and triggered heated discussions online. However, the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, and the authenticity of the footage has not been officially verified.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the incident, the visuals have sparked questions about security arrangements at events hosting tens of thousands of attendees.

Record crowd for the P-POP culture India tour

The concert ran from 4 pm to 10 pm and reportedly drew more than 75,000 fans, making it one of the biggest single-day music gatherings in the country. For Karan Aujla, one of the most popular names in Punjabi music today, the show was seen as a major milestone in his India tour.

The high-energy performance, elaborate stage setup and enthusiastic audience highlighted the growing popularity of Punjabi music across the country. However, the evening’s excitement was overshadowed by the viral videos of the scuffle.

Fans complain about event management

Alongside the fight footage, several attendees also expressed frustration online over alleged mismanagement during the event.

Ahead of the concert, Delhi Police had issued traffic advisories to manage the expected surge in visitors around the stadium. Despite these precautions, some concertgoers claimed there was confusion at entry points and long delays while entering the venue.

The incident has reignited conversations about security planning at massive concerts and festivals in India. With international-scale events drawing tens of thousands of fans, experts often stress the importance of strict crowd control, clear entry systems and adequate security staff.