This Lucknow Town Trends After German 'Dulha' Travels Across Countries To Marry His Indian Partner; Cross-Cultural Wedding Wins Hearts Online

A heartwarming cross-cultural wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district has captured widespread attention after a German man travelled thousands of kilometres to marry the woman he fell in love with while working abroad. The vibrant ceremony, held near Lucknow, blended cultures and traditions, leaving locals and social media users delighted.

The bride, Rulan Verma, met Marcus, a German national, while she was working as a professor and scientist at the University of Vienna in Austria. What began as a professional connection gradually turned into a deep personal relationship.

As their bond grew stronger, the couple decided to tie the knot in India so that the wedding could be celebrated with traditional Hindu rituals and the presence of the bride’s family.

German baraat arrives in Barabanki

Marcus travelled to India with 16 members of his family to attend the wedding celebrations. The festivities took place at Royal Realite in Barabanki, about 27 kilometres from Lucknow, and quickly became a major attraction in the area.

The wedding included several traditional ceremonies such as the Haldi, Mehndi and Jaimala. Videos circulating on social media show the groom dressed in a traditional sherwani, enthusiastically dancing to Indian wedding music while standing through the sunroof of a car during the baraat.

Foreign guests also joined in the celebrations, embracing Indian customs with excitement and curiosity.

Locals gather to witness unique wedding

The presence of a German wedding procession in Barabanki drew curious crowds. Many residents gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the international guests and the lively baraat.

Some locals even took selfies with members of the German family, fascinated by the rare sight of foreign guests participating in a traditional North Indian wedding.

Despite language barriers, the visiting guests were heard expressing their excitement and admiration for Indian culture. Many were particularly impressed by the elegance of sarees and the variety of Indian cuisine served during the celebrations.

Comments

Bride leaves for Germany after traditional ceremony

The couple completed their marriage following full Hindu rituals. After the ceremony, the emotional bidaai took place, after which the bride left for Germany with her husband to begin their new life together.

The story quickly went viral online, with users celebrating the couple’s love and the cultural harmony displayed during the wedding.

“Congratulations. Pyar mein koi sarhaden nahi hoti,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Barabanki mein pehli baar aisa hua hai. Bhagwan yeh jodi hamesha khush rakhe.”

Several others simply shared heart emojis and messages wishing the newlyweds a happy married life.