Ayan Mukerji Breaks Silence On Brahmastra 2 Delay | Instagram

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has opened up about the delay in making Brahmastra: Part Two Dev, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The sequel was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2026. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, was released in theaters in 2022. While the first installment introduced audiences to Ayan's ambitious fantasy universe, the filmmaker has now explained why the makers did not shoot both parts simultaneously.

Ayan Mukerji Breaks Silence On Brahmastra 2 Delay

During a session at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa, Ayan shared an update on the sequel, revealing that he has been working on Brahmastra 2 and intends to take up other projects only after completing it.

Ayan Mukerji Opens Up About Budget Constraints

Recalling why shooting the second instalment alongside the first was not financially feasible, Ayan said, "Most of the time, unless the producers have deep pockets, it is hard to fully make Part 2 of a big film. Most people would wait and see how Part 1 goes. Ramayana 2 also wasn't fully created; they still have some work left to do. A similar thing happened with Baahubali 2. They knew they would make it, shot a little bit of Part 2, and then after Part 1 came out, they went ahead and did it."

He further explained, "Each team of producers and directors has different circumstances and budgets. For us on Brahmastra, we couldn't have afforded to make Brahmastra 2 along with Part 1. We had it in our minds, but we definitely needed Part 1 to take that step."

Ayan Mukerji On Brahmastra's Flaws

The filmmaker also reflected on the mixed reception of the first installment and acknowledged that there were aspects of the film that needed improvement.

Describing its reception as a "slightly rockier landing", Ayan said that although audiences appreciated several aspects of the film, certain elements did not work for everyone.

"I don't think the audience fails the film; they are always king. What they sense in a film, you always have to respect it, even if that doesn't go in your favour. Our audiences are very smart. If there are things they didn't like, we definitely need to improve our storytelling," he said.

Earlier, Ayan had announced that Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev would arrive in theatres in December 2026, followed by Brahmastra: Part Three in December 2027. However, his latest comments indicate that the sequel's completion remains his immediate priority.

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