Brahmastra 2: No Full-Fledged Role For Alia Bhatt In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer; Actress To Have An Extended Cameo?

Alia Bhatt To Have An Extended Cameo In Brahmastra 2? | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra, which was released in 2022, ended with the announcement of part 2. The film did an average business at the box office, but the moviegoers have been waiting to watch the sequel. Recently, there were reports that Brahmastra 2 might start rolling next year in April, and now, according to a report, Alia, who played the female lead in part 1, will have an extended appearance in part 2.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that the talks with Deepika Padukone are still going on, who is being considered to play the role of Amritha in Brahmastra 2. But the makers have roped in Alia.

A source said, “Alia will have an extended appearance in Brahmastra 2 and is expected to shoot for around 25 days. The film itself is planned as an approximately 125-day shoot. Brahmastra 2 will largely revolve around the characters of Dev and Amrita, which are expected to be played by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, respectively.”

The source added that Alia and Deepika will be parallel leads in Brahmastra 3.

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Movies

Alia currently has only one film that is officially announced, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and it is slated to release in January 2027.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Alia Bhatt might star in the Hindi remake of The Housemaid, but there's no official confirmation about it.

Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Deepika, who is all set to become a mother for the second time, has films like King and Raaka lined up. Despite being pregnant, the actress is shooting for both movies.

King releases in December this year, and Raaka is slated to hit the big screens in 2027.