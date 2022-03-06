Cooking Up A Storm With Urvashi Rautela: The Hate Story 4 actor spills the beans on her favourite cuisine and more!

Urvashi Rautela, who is known for films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and Hate Story 4, follows a healthy diet. Perhaps that explains why the former beauty queen’s skin glows so much. A vegetarian, she loves to have simple food and does not drink alcohol. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, she shares her food secrets, favourite cuisine, ideal romantic meal and more.

I begin my day with: A cup of green tea with lemon and soaked almonds.

My dietary preference: I am a vegetarian.

My breakfast is: Egg whites and oatmeal.

My lunch is: A typical Indian lunch which comprises of rotis, dal, mixed vegetables and cucumber.

An accompaniment I must have with my meals: Green salad is a must. Also my family, friends, some curds and lassi!

For evening snacks, I indulge in: Oatmeal cookies.

My dinner: I like to keep it very light, something like a soup.

My favourite desserts: Tiramisu (an Italian dessert) and red velvet cake.

My favourite fruits are: Kiwi and papaya.

My favourite cuisine: I love Italian food. Spaghetti and Arrabbiata are my favourites.

My fitness regimen: No particular fitness regimen as such, but I like basketball or gymnastics or martial arts and dancing.

One thing I can’t resist buying in foodstuff: Different types of bread.

My favourite spice is: Red chilli.

My favourite poison: I don’t indulge in it.

My evening snack: Fruit smoothies.

My favourite kitchen appliance: I love my Carlton electric hand whisk.

I can cook: A good lasagne which is also my favourite food, and Indian food.

My favourite cook in the world: Undoubtedly my mom. She is a fabulous cook. She can bake and make everything from Indian fare to Mughlai to Italian to Continental.

My idea of a romantic meal: The food should be very light and healthy, and the venue should be very private and soothing. A nice candlelight dinner would be ideal. I don’t drink, but my partner can enjoy the drink of his choice.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 05:28 AM IST