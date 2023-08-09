Controversial Rapper Lil Tay Passes Away at 14

Controversial rapper Lil Tay at the young age of 14, alongside her brother. The news, confirmed by the family, marks a tragic end to the life of the once-viral social media influencer, who made waves in 2018 for her audacious displays of wealth and uncensored language at a tender age.

Lil Tay's family shared their heart-wrenching loss on Instagram, where they posted a heartfelt message, reading, "It's with a heavy heart we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden & tragic passing." Expressing their profound grief, they added, "Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

DELL

As the family navigates this unimaginable tragedy, they have requested privacy during their time of immense sorrow while authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the untimely deaths of Claire and her brother. The statement concluded with a poignant farewell, "Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence would be an irreplaceable void that will be felt by everybody who knew & loved her."

While Claire's brother's identity and the cause of their deaths remain undisclosed, Lil Tay's rise to fame at the young age of nine in 2017 captured the world's attention. Hailing from Canada and later moving to Los Angeles, she became a viral sensation for her provocative videos that showcased profanity, brash behaviour, displays of wealth, and even confrontations.

Despite facing criticism, Lil Tay amassed an astonishing social media following, with over 3.3 million Instagram followers alone. Her fans flooded her comments section with messages of condolences, reflecting the impact she had on her audience. As tributes pour in, one fan aptly put it, "Rip to the youngest flexer."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)