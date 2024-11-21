 ‘Contrary To What Everyone Says Karan Johar Is..’: Wack Girls Fame Chrisann Periera On Working With The Producer (Exclusive)
Chrisann Periera, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, opens up on her upcoming stint in Amazon Prime’s ‘The Wack girls.’ The actress also opened up on her experience of working with Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
article-image

Chrisann Periera who is all set to make a comeback with Amazon Prime’s Wack girls, got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and spoke about her upcoming stint on the show. The actress, also known for her performance in Sadak 2, recalls a funny incident on the sets of the show and calls herself very similar to her character Tess.

Your series is due for release now what prompted you to take this one up?

Let’s set the record right. Tess Joseph Casting cast me for this. There were multiple rounds of auditions. Sooni Taraporevala (Writer/ director) of Waack Girls and Tess have a fine vision. Although, I’m a dancer, I’m not originally a Waacker. I trained in the dance form with ankle weights on my hands. My character ‘Tess Saxby’ is an Anglo Indian girl much like my own lineage and I was more than happy, not just to represent the Anglos, but also bring nuances that are specific to the community.

One incident from the sets of the show which stands out particularly in your mind?

The similarities between Tess Saxby and Chrisann are uncanny; Like with our dogs. We both have ShihTzus. I went on taking my own pet’s name in the scene. The crew was laughing at the multiple takes. I’m sorry again, team!

3. ⁠You have worked in a Dharma production as well how was it working with Karan Johar and the team were you intimidated ?

Straight up - No. I don’t have stage fright and I don’t get intimidated by anyone. KJo, contrary to what everyone says was kind and humble to me. Working with Anand Tiwari was beyond beautiful, he’s the kind of person that has the sun inside of him and just so full of talent. Sara Ali Khan, Abhay Verma and Sparsh Srivastava were so friendly to be around. But most importantly, our Director, Kannan Iyer, was very warm, he gave me space to explore with my character Julia. And might I add, was very supportive even post shoot when my unfortunate Sharjah ordeal took place.

What is on your bucket list next?

From Mira Nair to Zoya Akhtar to Konkana Sen Sharma to Nolan and Greta Gerwig to Konstantin Bojanov - the list of can go on. These are very well known directors but I’m open to interesting scripts and shooting styles by new directors too. My primary focus is exploring my versatility as a trained theatre actor and dancer - from a British accent to Marathi, from fitness to intelligence and dance, there is alot I can bring to the table. International, commercial, Indie films and Theatre, there is no stone I want to leave unturned.

