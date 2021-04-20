Complete list of 'MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021' nominations announced!

Mark your calendars for the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards! The nominations for the award ceremony are in and they're packed with A-list talent.
As per Variety, on Monday, nominations for this year's ceremony, taking place across two nights on, May 16 and, May 17, were unveiled.
Television dominated the roster of nominees for the ceremony, which is returning after a year-long hiatus due, at least in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with the kind of crowd-pleasing, popcorn-ready films that the MTV awards show normally celebrates mostly delayed due to the pandemic, TV has taken a front seat this year.
Leading this year's roster of nominees: Marvel's Disney Plus series WandaVision, which earned five nods -- including best show, best performance in a show (Elizabeth Olsen), best hero (Teyonah Parris), best villain (Kathryn Hahn) and best fight (Wanda vs. Agatha).
Receiving four nods were Netflix's Emily In Paris (which is produced by MTV Studios) and Amazon Prime Video's The Boys.
Earning three are Netflix's Bridgerton, Disney Plus' The Mandalorian and the most-recognized film of the year, Amazon Studios' Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.'
MTV also announced the nominees for the first-ever edition of its spin-off ceremony Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. In that show, VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race leads all nominees with four, followed by two for TLC's 90 Day Fiance, Netflix's Bling Empire, HBO Max's Legendary, VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, MTV's The Challenge, Netflix's Nailed It! and MTV's ubiquitous Ridiculousness.
Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination in the movie performance category this year.
First-time nominees include Carey Mulligan, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Corrin, Michaela Coel, Anthony Mackie, Jack Quaid, Pedro Pascal, Teyonah Parris, Annie Murphy, Eric Andre, Leslie Jones, Paul Mescal, Rege-Jean Page, among many others.
The MTV Movie and TV Awards will be executive produced by Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves.
Additional details about the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards and Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted, including hosts, presenters and more will be announced in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, MTV has opened up fan voting in 25 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com through April 30.
Here's the list of this year's nominees:
'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan''
Judas and the Black Messiah'
Promising Young Woman'
Soul'
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Bridgerton'
Cobra Kai'
Emily in Paris'
The Boys
WandaVision
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Elliot Page - The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid - The Boys
Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris - WandaVision
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo - Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison - Never Have I Ever
Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor - Bridgerton
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre - Bad Trip
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America
Aya Cash - The Boys
Ewan McGregor - Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Antonia Gentry - Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park - Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal - Normal People
Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - Final Funhouse Fight'Cobra Kai' - Finale House Fight
The Boys - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision - Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder's Justice League - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
Elisabeth Moss - The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown - Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn - Freaky
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
90 Day Fiance
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette
90 Day Fiance
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Legendary
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
Ridiculousness
Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek - Ridiculousness
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
T.J. Lavin - The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish - Kids Say the Darndest Things
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
Selling Sunset - Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race - Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Legendary - Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (UK)
Nailed it! Mexico
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
For most of its existence, the ceremony was known as the MTV Movie Awards, taking advantage of the spring kickoff of the summer box office season. In 2017, the name was changed to the 'MTV Movie and TV Awards' and included television series for the first time.
Also that year, the network went gender-neutral, embracing a decision to merge male and female performers into singular categories. Last year, MTV decided to move the Movie and TV Awards to December, in order to capitalize on the start of movie awards season. But the pandemic put that decision on hold, and ultimately instead the network ran the special 'MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time', hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, in December.