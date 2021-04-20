Complete list of 'MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021' nominations announced!

Mark your calendars for the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards! The nominations for the award ceremony are in and they're packed with A-list talent.

As per Variety, on Monday, nominations for this year's ceremony, taking place across two nights on, May 16 and, May 17, were unveiled.

Television dominated the roster of nominees for the ceremony, which is returning after a year-long hiatus due, at least in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with the kind of crowd-pleasing, popcorn-ready films that the MTV awards show normally celebrates mostly delayed due to the pandemic, TV has taken a front seat this year.

Leading this year's roster of nominees: Marvel's Disney Plus series WandaVision, which earned five nods -- including best show, best performance in a show (Elizabeth Olsen), best hero (Teyonah Parris), best villain (Kathryn Hahn) and best fight (Wanda vs. Agatha).

Receiving four nods were Netflix's Emily In Paris (which is produced by MTV Studios) and Amazon Prime Video's The Boys.

Earning three are Netflix's Bridgerton, Disney Plus' The Mandalorian and the most-recognized film of the year, Amazon Studios' Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.'

MTV also announced the nominees for the first-ever edition of its spin-off ceremony Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. In that show, VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race leads all nominees with four, followed by two for TLC's 90 Day Fiance, Netflix's Bling Empire, HBO Max's Legendary, VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, MTV's The Challenge, Netflix's Nailed It! and MTV's ubiquitous Ridiculousness.

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination in the movie performance category this year.

First-time nominees include Carey Mulligan, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Corrin, Michaela Coel, Anthony Mackie, Jack Quaid, Pedro Pascal, Teyonah Parris, Annie Murphy, Eric Andre, Leslie Jones, Paul Mescal, Rege-Jean Page, among many others.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards will be executive produced by Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves.

Additional details about the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards and Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted, including hosts, presenters and more will be announced in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, MTV has opened up fan voting in 25 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com through April 30.

Here's the list of this year's nominees:

BEST MOVIE

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan''

Judas and the Black Messiah'

Promising Young Woman'

Soul'

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton'

Cobra Kai'

Emily in Paris'

The Boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Elliot Page - The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid - The Boys

Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris - WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo - Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison - Never Have I Ever

Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor - Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

Eric Andre - Bad Trip

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash - The Boys

Ewan McGregor - Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry - Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park - Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal - Normal People

Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - Final Funhouse Fight'Cobra Kai' - Finale House Fight

The Boys - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision - Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder's Justice League - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss - The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown - Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn - Freaky

BEST DUO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiance

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST

90 Day Fiance

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Legendary

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out

Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer - Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek - Ridiculousness

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

T.J. Lavin - The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish - Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D'Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

Selling Sunset - Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey - Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race - Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians - Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary - Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (UK)

Nailed it! Mexico

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

For most of its existence, the ceremony was known as the MTV Movie Awards, taking advantage of the spring kickoff of the summer box office season. In 2017, the name was changed to the 'MTV Movie and TV Awards' and included television series for the first time.

Also that year, the network went gender-neutral, embracing a decision to merge male and female performers into singular categories. Last year, MTV decided to move the Movie and TV Awards to December, in order to capitalize on the start of movie awards season. But the pandemic put that decision on hold, and ultimately instead the network ran the special 'MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time', hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, in December.