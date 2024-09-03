 Committee Kurrollu OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The upcoming comedy film is written and directed by Yadhu Vamsi

Updated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Committee Kurrollu OTT Release Date | Trailer

Committee Kurrollu is a Telugu film starring Sandeep Saroj as Shiva, P Sai Kumar, and Goparaju Ramana in the lead roles. The film was released on August 9, 2024. Now it is set to drop on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Committee Kurrollu?

The film is set to release on September 11, 2024. Audiences can watch it on ETV WIN.

Plot

Committee Kurrollu focuses on a group of friends who live in the peaceful village of West Godavari. The situation becomes intense when a dispute over a sensitive issue escalates, leading to a conflict that affects the harmony of the entire village. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast

The film's cast includes Sandeep Saroj as Shiva, Goparaju Ramana, P Sai Kumar as President Bujji, Yaswanth Pendyala as Surya, Eshwar Rachiraju as William, Prasad Behara as Peddhodu, Trinadh Varma as Subbu, Shyam Kalyan, Lokesh Kumar Parimi, Raghubvaran, Vishika, Niharika Konidela, Raadhya, Shanmukhi Nagumanthri and Tejaswi Rao, among others.

About Committee Kurrollu

The upcoming comedy film is written and directed by Yadhu Vamsi. It is produced by Padmaja Konidela and Jayalakshmi Adapaka under Shree Radha Damodar Studios and Pink Elephant Pictures. Anwar Ali has edited the film and Edurolu Raju has done the cinematography. Anudeep Dev has composed the music and Edurolu Raju has done the cinematography.

