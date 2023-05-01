Comedian Ziwe accuses Netflix India of copying her talk show format without attribution

Netflix India is facing heat from comedian and former Showtime talk show host Ziwe Fumudoh for allegedly copying her show's format without any attribution.

The uncanny resemblance between Fumudoh’s program and Netflix India’s Not-So-Awkward interviews has sparked outrage among fans, and even Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols has joined the chorus of criticism.

In a viral tweet, Nichols pointed out the similarities between the two productions, including the set design, interview style, and even the awkward interviewer persona.

While Fumudoh doesn't own the colour pink or Instagrammable decor, the similarity between the two shows’ format - which includes abrupt topic changes, elongated moments of silence, and a combination of cultural commentary and personal conversations - has raised eyebrows.

Not-So-Awkward host Aishwarya Mohanraj also copies the interview style of Fumudoh. She is seen making inflated and egotistical comments while communicating with her subject.

The accusation of copying a Black creator's work has also invited criticism on Twitter. Some users have slammed Netflix for stealing from a Black creator who called out systemic issues. One user wrote, "They just proved the whole point of her show."

Fumudoh responded to the allegations via her Instagram Stories and Twitter. She shared screenshots from the Not-So-Awkward interview and her own work and wrote "lol" on the viral tweet.

In the next set of posts, Fumudoh shared two reels from Netflix India with a photo of herself in an African Kufi cap that she wore in a recent episode of Ziwe.

Decider reached out to Showtime, Netflix, and Fumudoh's representatives for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication. While inspiration can come from any source, copying without giving due credit is unacceptable, especially in the entertainment industry.

The accusations of copying Fumudoh's work should serve as a reminder for creators and production houses to uphold ethical practices and give credit where credit is due.