Charlie Chaplin: 9 interesting facts about the greatest comedian that will blow your mind

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 16, 2023
Charlie Chaplin the greatest comedian of all time was born on April 16, 1889 in London. On his birth anniversary let us know some lesser known facts about him
Charlie Chaplin was named as Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin named after his father, a British music-hall entertainer
He made his own stage debut at the age of 5, filling in for his mother- singer Hannah Hall
On tour in New York (1913), he caught the eye of Mack Sennett, who signed him to a film contract. After some success, he was soon directing his own films
Due to his leftist views, Chaplin was harassed in US, hence he moved with his family to Switzerland and vowed to never return to Hollywood
In 1953, Chaplin was invited to spend some time with Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi at Bürgenstock, Switzerland
Chaplin met Gandhi, even though the Mahatma had no idea who he was. In their brief meeting, they ended up arguing over the use of machinery. While Gandhi favoured 'Charkha', Chaplin believed that automation was synonymous with progress
When Albert Einstein met Charlie Chaplin, this is what Chaplin said, “The people applaud me because everybody understands me, and they applaud you because no one understands you”
After getting nominated for four times at the Academy Award, he finally won his first in 1972 when he took home his Oscar. He received a 12-minute standing ovation -- one of the longest in the Academy’s history
