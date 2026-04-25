Comedian Raj Sharma Passes Away At 50; Vir Das Pens An Emotional Note, 'This Profession Of Ours Can Harden People...'

Comedian Raj Sharma Passes Away | Instagram

Dallas-based comedian Raj Sharma passed away on Friday at the age of 50. The news of his demise was shared by one of the comedy clubs where he used to perform. On Saturday, Vir Das took to Instagram to mourn Raj's death and penned an emotional note.

Recollecting how Raj convinced him to compete in the American market, Vir wrote, "Raj Sharma got me my first ever spot at the Laugh Factory. Convinced me I was good enough to compete in the American market. Gave me great advice, made me laugh HARD. He was a beast of a comedian. Crowd work that I still think is almost unparalleled."

Vir further wrote that he had always wanted to return the favour, so Raj was the first person he included in the Weirdass Pajama festival and on Jestination Unknown.

The comedian also wrote that their profession can harden people and that it is a lonely one. Vir concluded the note by writing, "You were a good friend and a big heart. As a comedian, I leave you with the ultimate comics compliment: you were almost impossible to follow. Rest in peace, brother."

Raj Sharma's Death Reason

The reason behind Raj's death is not yet known, but he was posting pictures on Instagram from the hospital. His last post was on April 7, 2026, in which he wrote, "Only 2L of fluid this time. I had the over on 2.5. I owe the IR staff lunch (sic)."

On Easter, he had shared, "To all that celebrate, happy Easter from me to you, all the way from the ICU. (See what I did there!?! 🥰) (sic)." Check out the posts below...

Fans are mourning Raj’s demise, and they are sharing RIP messages in the comments of his Instagram posts.

We at The Free Press Journal also pray that his soul rests in peace.