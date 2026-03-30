Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vir Das, Mithila Parkar & Mona Singh's Film Online?

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos |

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, starring Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, and Imran Khan, among others, is gearing up for its digital premiere after its theatrical release earlier this year. The quirky spy-comedy, which hit cinemas on January 16, 2026, has generated buzz for its unique blend of humour, action, and satire. The film also marked the silver screen return of Imran Khan over ten years after he starred in Katti Batti, which was released in 2015.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos: OTT streaming details

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is set to be released on Netflix, starting from April 1, 2026. The action comedy film will be available to watch in English, Hindi, and Marathi languages. The film is based on themes of identity, racism, colourism, masculinity, gender roles, parenthood, and freedom.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos: Plot

The film narrates the story of the adopted son of two gay British secret agents, who aspires to follow his fathers' footsteps and join the MI7 covert agency, although he fails. Things take an interesting turn when he discovers that he is of Indian origin. Later, he is assigned on a mission to Goa to rescue and retrieve a white woman who is being forced to work in a factory. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Vir Das as Happy Patel, Mithila Palkar as Rupa, Mona Singh as Mama, Sharib Hashmi as Geet, Srushti Tawade as Roxy, Jemima Dunn as Mary Wilkins, Hella Stichlmair as Aunty, Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance as Jimmy Mario, and Imran Khan also makes a cameo appearance as Milind Mario, Meiyang Chang as himself, Ashwin Mushran as Instructor, Mayank Parakh as Peter, Vishwanath Kulkarni as Shailesh, and Simon Feilder as Sebastian Paisley, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri. It is written by Amogh Randive with Vir Das. It is produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, Vir Das, and Kavi Shastri under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The cinematography has been done by Himman Dhamija, and it is edited by Daanish Shastri.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos FAQs:

When and where to watch Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos?

The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from April 1, 2026.

Who is the main character in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos?

The story centres around Happy Patel, played by Vir Das. He is an unconventional detective known for his sharp instincts, witty personality, and unique approach to solving mysteries.

What genre does Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos belong to?

The film/show falls under the comedy-mystery genre, combining suspenseful investigations with light-hearted humour and entertaining storytelling.