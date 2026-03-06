Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: From Gunjan Saxena To Dhadak, Watch These Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | March 06, 2026
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has turned 29 on Friday, March 6, 2026. To mark her special day, here are some of her best films and where to watch them online:
Dhadak is a romantic film that is a remake of a Marathi-language film, Sairat. In the film, the actress plays the role of Parthavi Singh, a rich girl from a political family. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biography film that was released in 2020. In the film, the actress portrays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. You can watch it on Netflix
Mili is a survival thriller film in which the actress portrays the role of a BSc Nursing graduate who works part-time at a restaurant named Doon's Kitchen. It is available to watch on Netflix
Mr & Mrs Mahi is a sports drama in which she portrays the role of an aspiring cricketer. It is available to watch on streaming giant, Netflix
Param Sundari is a romantic comedy film that revolves around a young man named Param whose life transforms when he discovers an app called Soulmates. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Homebound portrays the story of two childhood friends from an impoverished village in India who aspire to break free from their hardships and discrimination by becoming police officers. It is available on Netflix
Thanks For Reading!