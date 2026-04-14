'Insaan Nahi, Laash Dekh Raha': Samay Raina's Unseen Apology Videos Released, Gives Shoutout to Rakhi Sawant, Tanmay Bhat, Vir Das & Others- WATCH

Samay Raina's Unseen Apology Videos Released |

Samay Raina admitted that what happened to him during the India’s Got Latent controversy was the worst phase of his life. His friend Balraj Singh Ghai described him as a “living corpse” during that period, recalling how Samay made several apology videos but never uploaded them on social media.

During an extensive conversation on Chalchitra Talks, Samay opened up about life after the controversy and the multiple unreleased apology videos he had recorded. He admitted that he could never complete them fully, and now, when he looks back at those clips during the podcast, he laughs at them. However, reflecting on that phase, he told the host, "Tu insaan nahi dekh raha hai, laash dekh raha hai."

Samay’s unseen apology video 🙈



Samay Raina showed us his failed attempts at recording an apology video after the Latent controversy 👀



Watch the FULL EPISODE now on the Chalchitra Talks YouTube channel - link in reply 😇 pic.twitter.com/faWqN74kQY — Chalchitra Talks (@ChalchitraT) April 14, 2026

Samay also spoke about performing surprise stand-up shows during that time, without informing audiences beforehand that he would appear. He eventually realised that humour and comedy were the only way for him to cope and move forward.

He recalled how he would sometimes post just heart emojis on his channel in search of love and support from fans. He said, "In your weakest moments you just need some hope ki bhai everything is not lost." He added that whenever he felt low, he would post a heart hoping to receive love in return.

Samay also shared that he reached out to Vir Das during the controversy, who advised him to write down his emotions, a suggestion that later helped him shape material for his Still Alive show.

Expressing gratitude to those who supported him during the difficult phase, Samay mentioned Tanmay Bhat, who would spend hours with him helping him regain clarity. He also acknowledged support from Rakhi Sawant, along with Balraj, his wife Chandni, and his parents for standing by him during that period.

Comedian Samay Raina said the controversy made him more empathetic as a person. He added that he now believes that if someone behaves badly, they are likely going through a difficult phase in their life.