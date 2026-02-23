 Comedian Nasif Akhtar's Show Gets Interrupted As A Man From Audience Shouts 'Bolo Jai Shree Ram'; His Reply Is Winning Hearts - Watch Viral Video
A video of stand-up comedian Nasif Akhtar has gone viral on social media, in which, during one of his shows, a man from the audience shouts, 'Bolo Jai Shree Ram'. The comedian replies by saying, "Jai Shree Ram..."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Nasif Akhtar's Viral Video | Instagram

Stand-up comedian Nasif Akhtar has become the talk of the town, as a video of him has gone viral on social media. In the video, during one of his shows, a man from the audience shouts, "Jai Shree Ram." Replying to the man, Nasif says, "Jai Shree Ram, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Ja." He further tells the man, "Ab tum bolo Allahu Akbar."

In another video, Nasif says, "Hey, Ram ko leke mazak nahi. Abhi Ramadan chal raha hai." Watch the videos below...

Netizens React To Nasif Akhtar's 'Jai Shree Ram Video'

As the video has gone viral on social media, many netizens are sharing their views on it. A netizen tweeted, "Comedian Nasif Akhtar’s show got interrupted when someone shouted “Bolo Jai Shri Ram!” Nasif calmly replied “Jai Shri Ram, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata ki Jai, Now you say Allah Hu Akbar. The whole crowd laughed,only the Sanghi guy went mute (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Well done Nasif Akhtar! This was a ultimate slipper shot !!🔥.. All hindus should form a human chain around this man to support his comic show. These divisive hate spreaders don't even hesitate to spoil the environment in a comic show... Most of us visit these shows to lighten up after a hectic work week... These hecklers are the same people who dance around mosques (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Who Is Nasif Akhtar?

Nasif Akhtar is a famous stand-up comedian from Malda, West Bengal. His shows are in English, Hindi and Bengali. He is an all-India winner of Standup Soapbox, one of the largest comedy competitions in India.

He has 195K followers on Instagram, 144K subscribers on YouTube, and 412K followers on Facebook. Nasif has announced his March shows, and he will be performing in Kolkata (7th March), Bangalore (8th March), Mumbai (14th March), and Delhi (15th March).

