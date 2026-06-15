Comedian Madhur Virli Apologises For Controversial 'Cuddle After Rape' Joke: 'I Understood How Wrong It Was...'

Madhur Virli Issues Apology For Resurfaced Comedy Clip | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Madhur Virli has sparked controversy after a clip from his 2024 show Love & Latex, featuring a joke about rape, resurfaced on social media amid the ongoing Pranit More Rs 370 biryani row. Facing widespread backlash, Madhur issued an apology on his YouTube channel, acknowledging that certain subjects require greater "sensitivity" and stating that he is committed to doing better in the future.

Dear @DelhiPolice,



Strict action should be taken against this comedian, Madhur Virli.



This is completely unacceptable. We cannot normalize this kind of behavior in society. In the name of comedy, these people are making fun of a victim on a very sensitive topic like rape which… pic.twitter.com/fYvZf6cLOO — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) June 13, 2026

Madhur Virli Apologies For Controversial Rape Joke

Madhur wrote, "This is to apologise for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago. Soon after performing that bit, I understood how wrong it was and took it down at that time, long before the clip started circulating again recently."

He added, "I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context and informed discretion. When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologise and do better. This is one of those moments for me."

Photo Via YouTube

'I Am Genuinely Sorry'

After reports claimed that he had deleted his Instagram account following the resurfacing of the controversial clip, Madhur clarified that he had actually deactivated the account nearly six months ago.

He also expressed remorse over the incident, saying he is "genuinely sorry" and acknowledging the hurt caused by the joke.

What Madhur Virli Said

In the controversial clip, Madhur was heard saying: "10 rape cases hote hain, to 9 aise hote hain jinke sirf rape hota hai aur ek ke saath hota hai murder after rape. Mujhe lagta hai woh rape case tab hota hoga jab just after rape ladka uthta hoga aur bandi bolti hogi, 'Arey, cuddle nahi karoge kya iske baad?' Tab ladka chaku maarta hoga, 'Chaku ke saath cuddle kar le.'"