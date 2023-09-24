Comedian Kiku Sharda Mourns Death Of His Parents: 'Lost Maa & Papa Within Last 2 Months'

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda, best known for his acts in The Kapil Sharma Show, penned an emotional note after losing both parents within two months. Taking to his official Instagram account on Sunday, Kiku shared a picture of his parents and said he is missing them.

He wrote, "Lost them both within the last 2 months. My maa and my papa."

Recalling some of his fondest memories with his mother, Kiku said he never imagined his life without her. The comedian wrote, "Maa - aapki bahut yaad aati hai maa, aapke bina life ke baare mein kabhi socha nahi tha. Ab mere TV shows ke baare mein mujhe feedback kaun dega, mujhe kaun bataiga ki main kaha galat ja raha hoon aur kahan sahi, meri har kaamyabi par khush kaun hoga aur mere har setback par dukhi kaun hoga. KBC ka episode dekh kar mujhe call kaun karega aur bataiga ke aaj Amithabh Bachchan ne kya mazedaar kiya. Mujhe aur bahut kuch sunna tha aap se, bahut kuch kehna tha aapse, bahut kuch poocha tha aapse, yeh sab ab kisse?"

For his father, Kiku wrote, "Papa - Aapko hamesha itna strong dekha, itna confident dekha, life ko puri tarah enjoy karte dekha. You had so many plans for your children and grandchildren, family mattered the most to you. ‘Positivity’ is how I describe you, I have never seen anyone to be as positive as you. In the biggest of downfalls of life, you always saw the bright side. Bahut seekha aapse, aur bahut seekhna tha aapse. Aap dono ne jaane mein jaldbaazi kar di. Thoda ruk jaate, kuch baatein baaki thi.

You promised each other to be together forever and together you are."

Soon after he shared the post, Bharti Singh, Jamie Lever, Sudanshu Pandey, Gajraj Rao, Tanaz Irani, JD Majethia and others, offered condolences.

