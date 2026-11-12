Comedian Gaurav Gupta Finally REACTS To Bigg Boss 20 Controversy With Scout OP And Love Gill |

Comedian Gaurav Gupta has seemingly reacted to the Bigg Boss 20 controversy by resharing several fan-made videos supporting him and calling out Scout's behaviour. While Gaurav has not issued an official statement addressing the incident, his latest social media activity has caught viewers' attention, with many interpreting the posts as his response to the controversy.

Gaurav Gupta finally reacts on Bigg Boss 20 controversy |

Gaurav had made his Instagram account private following his altercation with Scout and Love Gill during the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He has now switched his account back to public. Until recently, the comedian had primarily been sharing updates about his upcoming tour. However, he has now reshared posts and videos highlighting Scout's behaviour during the episode and showing fans coming out in his support.

Gaurav Gupta finally reacts on Bigg Boss 20 controversy |

Several social media users have criticised Scout for taking offence to Gaurav's roast and questioned his and Love Gill's reactions to the comedian's appearance on the show. Some viewers also argued that Gaurav's roasting act must have been approved by the makers before his appearance. Others called out Scout for his remark that his "army" would handle Gaurav outside the show.

Gaurav Gupta finally reacts on Bigg Boss 20 controversy |

While Gaurav has seemingly acknowledged the online support by resharing these videos, he is yet to release a formal statement or directly address the controversy.

What Happened On Weekend Ka Vaar Episode?

The controversy began during the Diwali-special Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when comedian Gaurav Gupta took digs at Scout OP and Love Gill's equation. Joking about Scout's relationship with Kaashvi Hiranandani and his closeness to Love, Gaurav quipped that the gamer was playing with "two remotes". Scout objected to the remarks, saying, "I might have many issues, but he should not drag my personal life into all this," and added, "I will give him a reply if I step outside." Love also confronted Gaurav, telling him, "Aapko therapy ki zarurat hai." After Gaurav left, Scout continued expressing his displeasure, calling the jokes "below-the-belt" and questioning why the comedian had brought Kaashvi into the act.