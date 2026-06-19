Cocktail 2 FIRST Review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna Shine; Film's 'Biggest Strength Is Its Unpredictability'

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Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, finally hit theatres on Friday, June 19. A sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail, the much-awaited romantic drama is yet to receive audience reviews. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has already heaped praise on the film, calling it an engaging love triangle with all the ingredients of a box-office success. He awarded Cocktail 2 a strong four out of five stars.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) handle, Taran Adarash wrote, "More than lives up to expectations... Solid performances, superb music, stunning visuals, and captivating writing – this film scores on all fronts. #Cocktail2Review. Get ready to be surprised... Yes, #Cocktail2 is a love triangle, but it doesn't follow the conventional template... Nor does it take the tried-and-tested route... In fact, unpredictability is its biggest strength."

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Praises Homi Adajani

Praising director Homi Adajania, who also helmed the original Cocktail, Taran Adarsh noted that the filmmaker has ensured that Cocktail 2 bears no resemblance to its predecessor, or, for that matter, to any other conventional love story. According to him, the film successfully captures the essence of modern-day romance while retaining the emotional depth that made the first installment so beloved.

'The Drama Intensifies In The Second Half'

Adarsh further highlighted that the first half, set against the picturesque backdrop of Sicily, Italy, lends the film a spectacular visual appeal. He praised its vibrant colours, music, chemistry between the lead actors, and unexpected twists, saying these elements make the narrative rich on technical, visual, and emotional levels. While the drama intensifies in the second half, he pointed out that the film experiences a slightly underwhelming stretch before the climax. Nevertheless, he concluded that Cocktail 2 ends on a thoroughly satisfying note.

Adarsh called Cocktail 2 Kriti's "finest" performance of her career. He added that Shahid is in top form in the film. However, he noted that while Rashmika has done her best, her character does not get enough scope to fully shine.

"Pritam's music is one of the strongest pillars of the film... A love story demands a memorable soundtrack, and #Cocktail2 delivers three smash-hit tracks, the best being #Mashooqa," wrote Adarsh.