Cocktail 2 First Half Review: Kriti Sanon Brings The Spark, But The Film Takes Time To Get Going

Cocktail 2 First Half Review | Photo Via YouTube

Cocktail 2 First Half Review

When Homi Adajania announced Cocktail 2, expectations were naturally sky-high. After all, the original Cocktail became a cult favourite thanks to its stylish storytelling, memorable music and the electric chemistry between its lead stars.

This time, the director brings together Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in what promises to be another complicated tale of love, relationships and emotional confusion. While the film starts with an interesting premise and a glamorous backdrop, the first half struggles to match the charm and freshness of its predecessor.

The film begins by introducing Shahid and Rashmika as a couple who have been dating for years and are now living together. While Shahid seems comfortable with where their relationship stands, Rashmika is constantly worried about why marriage is not on the cards yet. To reconnect and spend some quality time together, the two head for a vacation. That's where they meet Kriti Sanon, and soon the trio decide to spend a few days together. As expected, things start getting complicated, and the drama slowly begins to unfold.

The biggest issue with the first half is that it takes too long to reach the interesting parts. The setup feels stretched, and there are several moments where the story struggles to hold your attention. There are glimpses of fun and some intriguing developments, but not enough to keep you invested.

Performance-wise, Kriti is easily the standout star of the film so far. She looks absolutely stunning in every frame and brings a certain energy whenever she appears on screen. Her presence instantly lifts the mood of the film. In fact, she ends up overshadowing not just Shahid but also Rashmika.

Speaking of Rashmika, her performance in the first half doesn't leave a strong impact. The emotional scenes needed more depth, and her character's insecurities start feeling repetitive after a point. Shahid is decent, but surprisingly, he doesn't get enough moments to truly shine. For a film where he's supposed to be at the center of the chaos, his presence feels a little underwhelming.

Another area where the film disappoints is the chemistry between Shahid and Rashmika. Their relationship is the emotional foundation of the story, but the spark between them isn't convincing enough. As a result, it's difficult to fully connect with their struggles.

One thing that definitely works is the music. The songs blend well with the vacation vibe and add some freshness whenever the narrative starts slowing down.

The first half of Cocktail 2 doesn't quite recreate the magic of the original. There are a few interesting moments and enough drama to make you curious about what happens next, but overall, the film feels more like a slow cocktail than an intoxicating one.