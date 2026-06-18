Cocktail 2 Advance Booking Report: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Sells More Than 1.20 Lakh Tickets

Cocktail 2 Advance Booking | YouTube

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 is all set to release on June 19, 2026. The film's trailer and songs have created a decent pre-release buzz, and the actors have been doing city tours for the promotions. The advance booking of Cocktail 2 started on Sunday, and initially, the numbers were not that great.

However, from Wednesday, the pre-sales picked up, and till now, according to Sacnilk, the movie has sold more than 1.20 lakh tickets for its first day. The film's first-day collection currently stands at Rs. 4.12 crore gross without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 7.18 crore gross.

Looking at the current scenario of advance booking, we can expect Cocktail 2 to take a decent opening at the box office. The movie might collect around Rs. 8-10 crore on its first day at the box office in India. However, it also depends on what response it gets during the on-the-spot booking.

No Biggies Clashing With Cocktail 2

There are no major films releasing alongside Cocktail 2, so the film is not clashing at the box office with any other biggie. Even last week's releases, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, have failed to make a mark at the box office.

However, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, during its second weekend, might give tough competition to Cocktail 2 at the box office.

Expectations From Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 release Cocktail. The first part starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It was loved by the audience and was a hit at the box office.

So, of course, both movies will be compared to each other, and it will be interesting to see what response Cocktail 2 will get from the audience.