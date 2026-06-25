Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Drops On Wednesday, Earns ₹5 Crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, which was released last Friday, had a great weekend at the box office. But, on Monday, it showed a huge drop, and on Tuesday, it continued to stay steady at the box office. However, on Wednesday, the movie once again showed a drop.

According to Sacnilk, on Wednesday, the movie collected Rs. 5 crore, taking the six-day total to Rs. 66 crore net in India, which is an average amount.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

When it comes to the worldwide gross collection, the movie has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark. In six days, the film has collected Rs. 102.76 crore gross worldwide. Well, it is a good amount, but the net collection at the domestic box office is surely not great.

Cocktail 2 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially revealed the budget of Cocktail 2, according to some reports, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore. So, the film clearly needs to perform well at the box office in the upcoming days.

For now, we can expect that the film will collect around Rs. 70-71 crore net at the box office by the end of its first week.

Also, Cocktail 2 doesn't have a clear window from coming Friday, as a biggie like Welcome To The Jungle is hitting the big screens. So, it will face tough competition at the box office. Let's wait and watch what response the Shahid Kapoor starrer will get at the box office during the second weekend.

Cocktail 2 Reviews

The movie has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Visually, the film is gorgeous. Sicily's stunning locations and scenic views add a lot of charm. But beyond the beautiful backdrop, the story offers very little that's fresh. It is stuck in the past. It's another familiar Bollywood lesson on love, marriage, and relationships. The plot is predictable, there are hardly any surprises, and the film often feels like a sequel that didn't really need to be made."