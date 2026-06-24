Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna's Film Sees Slight Dip, Nears ₹100 Crore Worldwide

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via Instagram

Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theaters on June 19 and has received a mixed response from audiences and critics alike. While some viewers felt the sequel was unnecessary, pointing out its similarities to the 2012 romantic drama Cocktail, which starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty. Despite the divided reviews, the film managed to maintain a steady run at the box office during its first week.

However, the momentum appears to be slowing in its second week. On its first Tuesday (Day 5), Cocktail 2 witnessed a slight dip in collections, indicating a gradual decline in audience footfalls.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the latest box office figures by Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 6.65 crore net in India on Day 5 across 9,565 shows. This marks a 1.5% drop from Monday's collection of Rs 6.75 crore.

With its latest earnings, Cocktail 2's total India net collection now stands at Rs 60.90 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 72.75 crore. The film has also performed decently in overseas markets, where it added Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5. This takes its total overseas gross collection to Rs 22.25 crore.

As a result, the worldwide gross collection of Cocktail 2 has climbed to an impressive Rs 95 crore, putting it on the verge of crossing the coveted Rs 100-crore mark globally.

Cocktail 2 Budget

Reports suggest that Cocktail 2 was made on a hefty budget of Rs 150 crore. While its Day 5 collection of Rs 6.65 crore reflects a stable weekday hold with only a marginal decline from the previous day, the figure is considered average rather than strong for a film of this scale.

Cocktail 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Visually, the film is gorgeous. Sicily's stunning locations and scenic views add a lot of charm. But beyond the beautiful backdrop, the story offers very little that's fresh. It is stuck in the past. It's another familiar Bollywood lesson on love, marriage, and relationships. The plot is predictable, there are hardly any surprises, and the film often feels like a sequel that didn't really need to be made. The second half does become slightly more engaging, but even then, it's Kriti who keeps things interesting."