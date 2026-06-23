Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna's Film Witnesses Sharp Monday Drop, Earns ₹6.35 Crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, opened to strong box office numbers despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. In three days, the film had collected a worldwide gross of Rs 76.25 crore. However, on its first Monday, Day 4, with the film released on June 19, Cocktail 2 witnessed a significant drop in collections.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 registered a single-digit collection on Day 4, earning Rs 6.35 crore across 9,785 screens. This represents a steep 64.2% drop from its Day 3 net collection of Rs 17.75 crore. With this, the film’s total India gross stands at Rs 64.56 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 53.85 crore so far.

In the overseas market, the film added Rs 1.50 crore on Day 4, pushing its total international gross to Rs 20.75 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to Rs 85.31 crore to date.

Cocktail 2 Budget

Considering the reported production budget of around Rs 150 crore, the film is now at a critical point. While the opening weekend was strong, the sharp Monday drop shows that weekday footfall is declining, which could affect its overall box-office run.

Cocktail 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Visually, the film is gorgeous. Sicily's stunning locations and scenic views add a lot of charm. But beyond the beautiful backdrop, the story offers very little that's fresh. It is stuck in the past. It's another familiar Bollywood lesson on love, marriage, and relationships. The plot is predictable, there are hardly any surprises, and the film often feels like a sequel that didn't really need to be made. The second half does become slightly more engaging, but even then, it's Kriti who keeps things interesting."