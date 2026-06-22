Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna & Shahid Kapoor's Film Shows Decent Jump, Collects ₹17.75 Crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, released on June 19 and has maintained a steady run at the box office despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film saw a noticeable boost on its first Sunday (Day 3), continuing its decent performance trend.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected a net of Rs 17.75 crore across 10,462 shows in India. This represents a 9.2% growth compared to day two's net collection of Rs 16.25 crore, indicating a slight upward momentum over the weekend.

The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 47.50 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 57 crore so far.

Overseas markets have also shown consistent performance. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 4 crore internationally, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 19.25 crore. This contributes to a combined worldwide gross of Rs 76.25 crore so far.

Cocktail 2 Budget

Considering Cocktail 2 was made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, its Day 3 collection can be seen as a mixed start, as the film has shown a decent weekend hold but is still lagging behind the pace typically needed for a strong recovery given its high production cost.

Cocktail 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Visually, the film is gorgeous. Sicily's stunning locations and scenic views add a lot of charm. But beyond the beautiful backdrop, the story offers very little that's fresh. It is stuck in the past. It's another familiar Bollywood lesson on love, marriage, and relationships. The plot is predictable, there are hardly any surprises, and the film often feels like a sequel that didn't really need to be made. The second half does become slightly more engaging, but even then, it's Kriti who keeps things interesting."