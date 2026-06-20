Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna & Kriti Sanon Starrer Show Jump On Saturday?

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 was released on Friday, and it took a good opening at the box office. The film collected Rs 13.50 crore net on its first day, which is a good amount. However, the movie has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. So, it will be interesting to see whether Cocktail 2 will show a jump at the box office on Saturday or not.

However, as per early estimates, it looks like the movie might collect around Rs 12-15 crore at the box office on its second day. However, if footfalls during the late evening and night shows are better, then the collection can be higher as well.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

When it comes to the worldwide gross collection, according to Sacnilk, the movie has earned Rs 20.20 crore, which is a good amount.

Cocktail 2 Budget

The makers of Cocktail 2 have not yet officially announced the budget of the film. But, according to reports, the movie is made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. So, the film needs to do good business at the box office over the weekend and also maintain well during weekdays.

For now, it looks like Cocktail 2 might collect around Rs 35-40 crore net in India during the first weekend.

Cocktail 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to Cocktail 2 and wrote, "Visually, the film is gorgeous. Sicily's stunning locations and scenic views add a lot of charm. But beyond the beautiful backdrop, the story offers very little that's fresh. It is stuck in the past. It's another familiar Bollywood lesson on love, marriage and relationships. The plot is predictable, there are hardly any surprises, and the film often feels like a sequel that didn't really need to be made. The second half does become slightly more engaging, but even then, it's Kriti who keeps things interesting" (sic).