 Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna's Film Opens Strong, Collects ₹13.50 Crore
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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna's Film Opens Strong, Collects ₹13.50 Crore

Despite receiving mixed reactions from audiences, Cocktail 2 has registered a solid opening at the box office. The film earned Rs 13.50 crore net in India on its first day, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 16.20 crore. Including Rs 4 crore from overseas markets, the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer grossed Rs 20.20 crore worldwide.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 20, 2026, 08:34 AM IST
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna's Film Opens Strong, Collects ₹13.50 Crore
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres on June 19. The film is a sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty in lead roles. While Cocktail 2 has received a mixed response from audiences, its box office performance tells a different story. Despite the less-than-favorable reviews, the film has opened to a good start, posting a strong collection on its first day.

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Cocktail 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has made a promising start at the box office. The romantic drama opened to an impressive Rs 13.50 crore net in India on its first day. The film recorded these collections across 10,835 shows nationwide, reflecting strong initial interest among moviegoers.

With its Day 1 performance, Cocktail 2 has accumulated a total India gross collection of Rs 16.20 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 13.50 crore. The film has also registered a decent performance in international markets. Overseas, Cocktail 2 has grossed Rs 4 crore on its opening day. This contribution from foreign territories has helped boost the film's overall earnings, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 20.20 crore.

Cocktail 2 Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the budget of Cocktail 2, reports suggest that the film has been mounted on a hefty budget of around Rs 150 crore. Considering its scale and star cast, trade experts believed that an opening in the range of Rs 10-12 crore would have been a decent start for the film.

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However, Cocktail 2 has managed to surpass those expectations by collecting Rs 13.50 crore net on its opening day in India.

Cocktail 2 Review

The Free Press Journal gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Cocktail 2 looks great, sounds good and has a star performer in Kriti. But a predictable story, weak chemistry and lack of emotional connection stop it from becoming memorable. It's a one-time watch at best."

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