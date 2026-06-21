Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna's Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Worldwide

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on June 19. The film is a sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audience, the film opened to a strong box office response. On its second day, Cocktail 2 witnessed further growth in its box office collections.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 16.25 crore across 10,245 shows on Day 2. With this, the film has already crossed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 50.95 crore. The film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 35.70 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 29.75 crore so far.

In the overseas market, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 8 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 15.25 crore.

Cocktail 2 Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the budget of Cocktail 2, reports suggest that the film has been mounted on a hefty budget of around Rs 150 crore. Considering its scale and star cast, the film’s Day 2 collection shows a positive trend at the box office.

However, with a high production cost, the film will need to maintain strong momentum in the coming days to emerge as a successful venture.

Cocktail 2 Review

The Free Press Journal gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Cocktail 2 looks great, sounds good and has a star performer in Kriti. But a predictable story, weak chemistry and lack of emotional connection stop it from becoming memorable. It's a one-time watch at best."