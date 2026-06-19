Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Heading For Double-Digit Opening

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 has hit the big screens, and the film has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. However, the movie is heading for a good start at the box office. The advance booking of the film was decent, but clearly, on-the-spot bookings have done wonders for Cocktail 2.

As per early estimates, we can expect Cocktail 2 to collect around Rs. 10-12 crore at the box office in India. However, if the footfalls are better in the late-night shows, then the collection can be higher as well.

Cocktail 2 budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Cocktail 2, according to reports, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 10-12 crore would be good. However, it clearly needs to show a huge jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to collect a good amount by the end of its first weekend.

No Competition For Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 has got a solo release this week, and that has surely worked in favour of the movie. Reportedly, the movie has been released on more than 4,000 screens.

Cocktail 2 Review

The Free Press Journal gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Cocktail 2 looks great, sounds good and has a star performer in Kriti. But a predictable story, weak chemistry and lack of emotional connection stop it from becoming memorable. It's a one-time watch at best."

Well, it will be interesting to see whether, after mixed reviews, Cocktail 2 will be able to show a jump at the box office during the weekend or not.