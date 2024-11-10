 Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cobra Kai is an action and adventure series starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the lead roles. The series, which is set to release in November 2024, revolves around martial expert Johnny Lawrence, who wants to reopen Cobra Kai classes and train a group of young children

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Cobra Kai is an action and adventure series starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the lead roles. The second part of the sixth season of the series, which is set to release in November 2024, is based on Robert Mark Kamen's film, The Karate Kid.

When and where to watch it online?

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 is set to release on November 15, 2024. The five episodic series will be available on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Every frame hits! 👊 Keep your guard up, Season 6 Part 2 packs an even harder blow. 🥋 🔥 Coming November 15th."'

Plot

The series narrates the story of martial expert Johnny Lawrence, who wants to reopen Cobra Kai classes and train a group of young children. The series delves into the students' lives and shows the challenges they face together and their victories.

Cast

The cast of the series including Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, CS Lee as Master Kim Sun-Yung, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz, Vas Sanchez as Nestor, Dan Ahdoot as Anoush Norouzi, Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes and Xolo Mariduena as Miguel Diaz, among others.

All about Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2

The series is created by Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg and Jon Hurwitz. It is produced by Katrin L Goodson, Bob Wilson. William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Will Smith, Caleeb Pinkett, James Lassiter, Susan Ekins, and Josh Heald under Hurwitz & Schlossberg Productions, Overbrook Entertainment, Heald Productions, Counterbalance Entertainment, Westbrook Studious and Sony Pictures Television. Cameron Duncan has done the cinematography of the series.

