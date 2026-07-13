'Cinema Lost Extraordinary Artist': Anupam Kher Remembers Jurassic Park Actor Sam Neill After His Death, Recalls Their Meeting In Sydney

Anupam Kher Remembers Sam Neill | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has paid an emotional tribute to Hollywood actor Sam Neill following his passing on July 13 in Australia. The tribute comes months after Sam had revealed that he was cancer-free following his battle with the condition. Remembering the late star, Anupam expressed his grief and shared fond memories of meeting him in Sydney, Australia.

Anupam Kher Pays Emotional Tribute To Sam Neill

Sharing a photo with Sam Neill, Anupam Kher wrote on his Instagram handle that he was 'deeply saddened' by the actor’s passing. Recalling their meeting in Sydney, Anupam shared that what stayed with him was not just Sam’s reputation as a celebrated actor, but also the warmth, grace, and kindness of the person behind the familiar face.

Anupam shared that he had admired Sam Neill’s work for decades and praised his remarkable career, which included several iconic films such as My Brilliant Career, The Piano, Jurassic Park, and The Hunt for Red October.

'Some Actors Impress You With Their Performances...'

He added, "Some actors impress you with their performances. Some human beings touch you with their presence. Sam Neill did both."

Anupam further expressed that Sam’s contribution to cinema would continue to inspire generations. Calling him an extraordinary artist and a wonderful gentleman, he concluded his tribute by writing, “Rest in peace, dear Sam. Your work and your warmth will live on. Om Shanti."

Married twice, the late actor is survived by his four children and eight grandchildren.