Jurassic Park Actor Sam Neill Dies At 78 Months After Becoming Cancer-Free In Sydney, Australian PM Pays Tribute

Veteran actor Sam Neill, best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, died at the age of 78. His family confirmed that he passed away on Monday (July 13) in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by his loved ones.

According to his family, Neill's death was sudden and unexpected. They also shared that he had remained cancer-free following treatment for blood cancer and thanked the medical team that cared for him during his final days.

In a statement shared on Neill's official Instagram account, his family said, "It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss," they added.

Following the announcement of his passing, tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry and beyond. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese honoured Neill's contribution to film and remembered him for the warmth, resilience and humanity that defined both his performances and his life.

Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts.



Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance.



He will be much… — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 13, 2026

Sam Neill is survived by his children and grandchildren.

The news comes only months after Neill announced that advanced CAR T-cell therapy had successfully treated his stage-three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. Earlier this year, the actor had revealed that he was cancer-free and looked forward to returning to work.

A Career That Spanned More Than Five Decades

Born Nigel John Dermot Neill in Omagh, Northern Ireland, Sam Neill moved to New Zealand with his family during childhood. He later became one of the country's most respected actors, earning international recognition through a career that spanned more than 50 years.

After making his breakthrough with Sleeping Dogs, Neill starred in several acclaimed films, including My Brilliant Career, Possession, The Hunt for Red October and Jane Campion's Oscar-winning The Piano.

His career reached new heights in 1993 when he portrayed palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's blockbuster Jurassic Park. The role made him a household name worldwide, and he later reprised the character in Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion.

Beyond the dinosaur franchise, Neill built an impressive body of work with performances in Dead Calm, Event Horizon, The Hunt for the Wilderpeople, The Dish, The Tudors and Peaky Blinders.

To Sam Neill, you had an amazing career. You did so much. You made an impact.



Nobody else could have played Dr. Alan Grant. You did that.



Rest easy Legend. pic.twitter.com/jHcYZ7qwj5 — 𝙲𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚝 (@CinemaBurst) July 13, 2026

Life Beyond the Screen

Outside acting, Neill was also a successful vineyard owner. His Central Otago vineyard, Two Paddocks, became well known among fans, while his light-hearted social media videos featuring farm animals earned him an equally loyal online following.

In 2022, he was knighted in recognition of his outstanding contribution to acting and for representing New Zealand cinema on the global stage.