Cinema Journal Exclusive: Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes reunite for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3?

The show will go on floors from March and will wrap up by June. Coming to the other cast members, the source said Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played Shaheer’s onscreen mother, Ishwari, will also return to the new season. Although Supriya is currently playing the lead in a recently launched daily soap, she will apparently continue to be a part of the digital series. Currently, the casting for the other characters is going on. The story will continue from where the second season left off.

Yash Patnaik, who curated the first two seasons, will helm the third season under his banner Beyond Dreams.

Shaheer, Erica and the producer didn’t respond to our calls and messages till the time we went to the press. Supriya Pilgaonkar remained unaware of the development and said, “I have heard that too. I hope this news is true. I hope I get a call soon and I am able to do it.” She further went on to add she would not be happy if anyone else replaces her in the show. “I am very possessive of my Dev and will be very sad to see our onscreen bond to be performed by any other actor, how much ever fantastic the actor is. I am just keeping my fingers crossed. I shall wait to hear from the makers that they actually are coming with season three.”

Interestingly, the first episode of the series aired on February, 29, 2016 and if conjectures are to be believed makers might get the cat out of the hat on its fifth anniversary.