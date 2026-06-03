Chunnari Chunnari Remake Creators React To Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Criticism: 'Style Of Music Has Changed & Evolved'

The recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai sparked plenty of discussion since its release. While many listeners have embraced the fresh take on the iconic track, others have questioned whether it can match the magic of the original. Amid the mixed reactions, creators Akshay Raheja and IP Singh have defended their work and addressed criticism from veteran singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the song is a modern reworking of the popular Biwi No 1 track. Despite the debate surrounding it, Akshay and IP say they have been overwhelmed by the response.

“We are getting a lot of love and not just that, for us the blessings of Anu Malik sir, Sameer sir, the original creators is what matters the most to us. So we are just over the moon about it,” IP told Hindustan Times.

Akshay points to the song's growing popularity at social gatherings. “We are already getting videos of DJs playing it at weddings, at house parties, and it’s not even been a week.”

Responding to the Backlash

The recreation has also faced criticism from fans who believe the original version remains unmatched. However, the duo says differing opinions are part of any artistic project.

“Art is subjective. Some people will like it, some people won’t. In the end, we know that we worked on it from our side with our whole hearts. We tried to honour the essence of the song, and its nostalgia. After a week maybe, they also start to like it,” IP says.

Akshay believes the support of industry veterans validates their effort.

“When we work with so many senior artistes like David ji, Kumar ji, Ramesh ji, there has to be some merit that it is a good song, that's why it got selected and released.”

What They Said About Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Remarks

One of the most talked-about reactions came from Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who originally sang the hit track.

While the singer has been critical of the recreation, Akshay and IP maintain that they have nothing but respect for him.

“He's a veteran and there's only respect for him from our end. I'm sure he has his point of view, he has his experience, and he has reasons to say whatever he's saying. For us, he is a legend, we have grown up listening to his songs. So, we just hope that sooner or later, he also gives us his blessings because we are kids trying to do something here,” IP says.

Echoing those sentiments, Akshay explains that Abhijeet's reaction likely stems from his deep connection to the original version.

“He's a legend. He must be coming from a place, because he originally recorded this song. His expression is coming from his experience. Now, obviously, the style of music has changed and evolved. So, it's completely fine for him to have this view as everyone has their own thoughts. We have received so much love from Anu Malik ji, Sameer ji, so it can't get better. We are mostly grateful and focusing on the positives.”

What Did Abhijeet Bhattacharya Say?

In an interview with Times Now, he stated that Varun will not be able to do justice to the song. He said, "Salman Khan aur Varun Dhawan mein utna hi farak hai jitna Amitabh Bachchan aur Asrani mein hai. Varun Dhawan can’t do justice to the song I sang. They made a wise decision by not retaining my voice in the song. Usko gaaliyan padti. Salman Khan iss gane se superstar ban gaya, Varun kuch nahi ban sakta."