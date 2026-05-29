'I Don't Think...': Anu Malik Reacts To Varun Dhawan Facing Backlash Over Chunnari Chunnari Remake In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Anu Malik backs Varun Dhawan amid Chunnari Chunnari backlash | Photo Via YouTube

Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been facing massive backlash on social media for its recent song, Chunnari Chunnari remake, which is the remake of the 1999 song Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1, starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen in the lead. Now, singer Anu Malik has reacted to the ongoing comparison between Salman and Varun, following the release of the remake version of the song.

Anu Malik Backs Varun Dhawan

Speaking to IANS, Anu said, "I think we should not get into it. Frankly, I never get into that. I don't even think about such things. I have been a positive person all my life, and I like to see good in people. I have not been raised to see the bad in people."

Furthermore, he added that as a composer, he has had great actors in his life, stating that he has been blessed to have Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, and others, and he does a song with the mindset that if he is making the song with 100% dedication, the actor will take it to 1000%, and that is the only way he has seen life.

Praises Salman Khan

Malik stated, "Salman took the song to a different level, and Varun has also danced his heart out. I don't want to see any negativity, I am only looking at the positives."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which marks David Dhawan's final film as a director, stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. It is set to release in theaters on June 5.