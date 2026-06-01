Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Takes A Dig At Chunnari Chunnari, Ucha Lamba Kad Remakes: 'What Will They Remix In 2046?'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta weighed in on Bollywood’s increasing reliance on remixes, raising concerns about the lack of original music in the industry. His comments come at a time when several recreated versions of popular Hindi film songs have been released.

In recent days, audiences have seen remixed versions of iconic tracks such as Chunnari Chunnari and Ucha Lamba Kad. The recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari, originally from the 1999 blockbuster Biwi No. 1 starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, was released as part of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

On Monday (June 1), audiences were introduced to a revamped version of Ucha Lamba Kad, the popular song featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif from the hit film Welcome. The recreated track is being used for Welcome to the Jungle.

Reacting to the trend, Gupta shared his thoughts on X and questioned whether Bollywood is becoming overly dependent on nostalgia-driven content. Without taking any names, he posted, "Film music in 2026: every super-hit from 20 years ago has been remixed and released. My genuine concern: what will they remix in 2046? The remixes?"

Film music in 2026: every super-hit from 20 years ago has been remixed and released.

My genuine concern: what will they remix in 2046? The remixes? — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 1, 2026

His post resonated with many social media users, with several agreeing that the industry has become increasingly reliant on revisiting old hits instead of creating memorable new music.

"Our generation has seen peak creativity as well as tech , now there is nothing new , its either copy or inspired," an X user wrote.

Another commented, "Totally agree with you on this…there used to be importance of creating good songs for the film but now it’s nothing but just nostalgia baiting… everybody is just recreating old hits."

The filmmaker further expanded the discussion with another thought-provoking post, asking what would happen if Bollywood completely stopped depending on familiar formulas.

“Hypothetical but important: Bollywood is banned from prequels, sequels, remakes and remixes. Original ideas only. What happens? A) Best era of Indian cinema begins. B) Industry collapses in 6 months,” he wrote.

Hypothetical but important:

Bollywood is banned from prequels, sequels, remakes and remixes.

Original ideas only.

What happens?

A) Best era of Indian cinema begins.

B) Industry collapses in 6 months. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 1, 2026

The makers of both the songs have not reacted to Gupta's post yet.

Sanjay Gupta is known for stylish action thrillers and crime dramas in Bollywood. Over the years, he has directed popular films such as Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala and Jazbaa. His films are often noted for their slick visuals, ensemble casts and high-octane storytelling.