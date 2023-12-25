Fans worldwide of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt experienced a joyous Christmas as the couple shared the first glimpse of their baby girl, Raha, with the media on Monday afternoon. Following a longstanding family tradition, the Kapoors gathered at the ancestral home of the late patriarch Raj Kapoor for their annual Christmas lunch. This ritual has been faithfully observed by the Kapoor family for generations.
Christmas 2023: Baby Raha Sits On Mommy Alia Bhatt's Lap, Following First Media Appearance At Kapoors' Christmas Lunch: PHOTO
The picture was shared by Navya Naveli Nanda on her Instagram feed
Sachin TUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 06:27 PM IST