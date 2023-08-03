Chrisann Pereira Meets Mumbai Police Commissioner After Returning From UAE; See PHOTOS

Chrisann Pereira Meets Mumbai Police Commissioner | Photo by Salman Ansari

After returning from Sharjah, UAE, actress Chrisann Pereira met Mumbai Police Commissioner on Thursday (August 3). Chrisann returned home four months after she was framed in a drugs case. For those unversed, the actress was imprisoned for a month in the UAE. She was granted bail after officials discovered that she had fallen prey to a plan in which drugs were planted on her by a person who wanted to seek revenge.

Chrisann also held a press conference in Mumbai earlier today and shared her ordeal. Several photos have also surfaced online in which Chrisann and her family members are seen with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

Mumbai Police also felicitated Chrisann and welcomed her. Take a look at the photos here:

On Thursday, Chrisann's brother Kevin Pereira shared a note and announced that his sister is back home. He also thanked authorities and well-wishers for their support.

Kevin's note read, "Beyond happy & emotional to announce that Chrisann is safely back home to India. To the media - We will be meeting the Commissioner Of Police today, Thursday, 3rd Aug at 11:30 am."

He added, "Thank you everyone for your support during my sister's case. I'm still not able to respond to everyone who reached out even after these 4 months because that's how MASSIVE your support has been. Just know that I'm beyond thankful and grateful for each one of you and your contribution in spreading awareness, elevating this case and making it a huge deal that it is. Will keep you posted here on any further developments! Thank you again."

All about the Chrisann Pereira case

In May 2023, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the man who allegedly supplied drugs to bakery owner, Anthony Paul. He allegedly framed Chrisann in the drugs case. The accused has been identified as Shantilal Rajput.

On April 25, the Mumbai Police arrested two others for allegedly framing Chrisann in a narcotics case by giving her a memento (trophy) that had drugs hidden in it and asking her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah.

The accused have been identified as Anthony Paul, 32, and Rajesh Damodar Bobate alias Ravi, 42. Chrisann was lodged in a Sharjah jail since April 1.

