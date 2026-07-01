Choreographer Bosco Martis Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital After Chest Discomfort

Bosco Martis In Hospital | Instagram

Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis was reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on June 27, 2026, after suffering from chest congestion and discomfort. According to India Today, he is still in the hospital, and sources told the portal that, after consulting a doctor, Bosco was hospitalised as a precaution and was advised to undergo further medical evaluation.

According to sources, the choreographer's initial reports were normal, but doctors continued to monitor his condition and conducted additional tests before deciding on his discharge. Bosco is expected to be discharged in a couple of days.

The sources revealed that the choreographer underwent several medical tests and scans during his stay at the hospital. However, there has been no indication of any major medical concern so far. Bosco's pictures from the hospital also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Bosco has not yet shared any statement about his health. We are sure his fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

Bosco-Caesar's popular work

Bosco-Caesar are a popular choreographer duo comprising Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves. They have been working together in the industry for more than two decades and have choreographed many famous songs, including Senorita, Ghungroo, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Tauba Tauba, Mauja Hi Mauja, Aahun Aahun, and others.

