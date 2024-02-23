'Chhodte Nahi Ho Aap Log': Irritated Naseeruddin Shah Yells At Fans For Asking For Selfies At Delhi Airport

Naseeruddin Shah is an actor in the Hindi film industry and has done some notable performances in his career. The actor, who started his acting career in 1975 with the film Nisham, has a strong fan following all over the world, and often his fans click selfies with him when he gets spotted in public.

Recently, a video is doing the rounds on the internet in which the actor seems irritated after his fans ask for selfies from him at Delhi airport. He was seen yelling at them and telling them, "Chhodte nahi ho aap ek dafaa baat kahi jaye."

Check out the video:

The actor's behaviour left netizens in shock and several users expressed disappointment in the comments section of the video. A user said, "Very rude behavior and he don't like south movies." While another user added, Very rude behavior. He must not forget that his stardom is coz of audience."

While another said, "Jaya Bachchan vibes." "Chee chee chee inko tamiz nhi fans se bat krne ki," said a user.

On the work front, Naseeruddin was last seen in Kuttey, which starred Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kumud Mishra. It was released in 2023 and failed at the box office.

Next, the actor will feature in the web series Showtime, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+Hotstar from March 8 onwards. It also features Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran and Vishal Vashishtha