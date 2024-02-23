 'Chhodte Nahi Ho Aap Log': Irritated Naseeruddin Shah Yells At Fans For Asking For Selfies At Delhi Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Chhodte Nahi Ho Aap Log': Irritated Naseeruddin Shah Yells At Fans For Asking For Selfies At Delhi Airport

'Chhodte Nahi Ho Aap Log': Irritated Naseeruddin Shah Yells At Fans For Asking For Selfies At Delhi Airport

Naseeruddin Shah will be seen next in the web series Showtime.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image

Naseeruddin Shah is an actor in the Hindi film industry and has done some notable performances in his career. The actor, who started his acting career in 1975 with the film Nisham, has a strong fan following all over the world, and often his fans click selfies with him when he gets spotted in public.

Recently, a video is doing the rounds on the internet in which the actor seems irritated after his fans ask for selfies from him at Delhi airport. He was seen yelling at them and telling them, "Chhodte nahi ho aap ek dafaa baat kahi jaye."

Check out the video:

Read Also
Naseeruddin Shah Says He Stopped Watching Hindi Films As They Have No 'Substance': 'Don't Like Them...
article-image
Read Also
Naseeruddin Shah Says He Tried Watching RRR & Pushpa But Couldn’t: ‘Mujhse Dekhi Nahi Gayi’
article-image

The actor's behaviour left netizens in shock and several users expressed disappointment in the comments section of the video. A user said, "Very rude behavior and he don't like south movies." While another user added, Very rude behavior. He must not forget that his stardom is coz of audience."

While another said, "Jaya Bachchan vibes." "Chee chee chee inko tamiz nhi fans se bat krne ki," said a user.

On the work front, Naseeruddin was last seen in Kuttey, which starred Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kumud Mishra. It was released in 2023 and failed at the box office.

Read Also
Kuttey Review: A well-crafted heist drama that will leave you surprised
article-image
Read Also
Showtime Trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy Starrer Narrates Karan Johar’s Take On Nepotism (WATCH)
article-image

Next, the actor will feature in the web series Showtime, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+Hotstar from March 8 onwards. It also features Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran and Vishal Vashishtha

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manisha Rani Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Finale

Manisha Rani Visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Finale

'Chhodte Nahi Ho Aap Log': Irritated Naseeruddin Shah Yells At Fans For Asking For Selfies At Delhi...

'Chhodte Nahi Ho Aap Log': Irritated Naseeruddin Shah Yells At Fans For Asking For Selfies At Delhi...

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safest' With BF Benny Blanco, Says Her Relationship Has Been 'Lovely': 'Only...

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safest' With BF Benny Blanco, Says Her Relationship Has Been 'Lovely': 'Only...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday: Devdas To Gangubai Kathiawadi, Best Movies By The Filmmaker

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday: Devdas To Gangubai Kathiawadi, Best Movies By The Filmmaker

Ruslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma To Create 'Symphony Of Rebellion' With His Gun & Guitar; Check...

Ruslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma To Create 'Symphony Of Rebellion' With His Gun & Guitar; Check...