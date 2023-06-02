Chinmayi Sripada Sexual Harassment Case: Singer asks CM MK Stalin to take action against Vairamuthu, asks 'Why no FIR was filed?'

Chinmayi Sripada | Instagram

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's silence on sexual harassment charges against noted Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu. Over the last few days, Chinmayi has been constantly in news for raising allegations that Vairamuthu had sexually abused her and other women.

Chinmayi raised her voice against Vairamuthu in 2018. However, no action has been taken against the lyricist and director yet. In fact, Chimayi's pleas were also reportedly unanswered by the Tamil Nadu government. The singer has now relentlessly raised questions on why no FIR was registered against Vairamuthu.

Chinmayi asks why no FIR has been filed against Vairamuthu

During an interaction with Times Now, Chinamyi stated that Vairamuthu is 'politically powerful' and that it is not possible to get any action taken against him. She also added that she had taken whatever legal recourse was available to her in 2018.

"The NCW encouraged us to write to them, give our complaints in details. I wrote to them, based on which they registered the complaint and forwarded it to the DGP." She also stated that cops had come to her home and had taken an extra letter from her, but thereafter they just went silent.

"The political power of Vairamuthu spans from Right to Left and he can pull a string anywhere. He is so politically powerful that it is not possible to take any action against him. But they were so swift in banning me for blaming him as a molester. How is it that the rules are different that they ban a person who has spoke, up against one of their own," Chinmayi added.

Chinmayi urges Stalin to take action against Vairamuthu

Chinmayi has also requested MK Stalin to take action against Vairamuthu.

"Respected Hon'ble CM Sir, it is amazing you show support to the cause of justice to sexual harassment survivors every time a case comes to notice across India. When political leaders speak, there is hope for change. However, there are no systems in place yet - No ICC or POCSO in many industries especially in the Film industry. 17+ women have named your friend/supporter Mr. Varimuthu who continues to enjoy your proximity which he uses to silence women who speak up even more. Your party continue to platform him, as have other politicians in Tamil Nadu", she tweeted.

'Holding many people responsible for safeguarding Vairamuthu'

Recently, the singer also said that she has been holding many people 'responsible for safeguarding Vairamuthu'

"I'm holding so many people responsible for saving Vairamuthu. There are a few people in DMK who tried to help me, but in the end, their hands are also tied. So what are these strings where everyone's hands," Chimayi told ANI.

Chinmayi's allegations against Vairamuthu

Chinmayi, for the past five years, has been fighting for the sexual harassment allegations made on lyricist Vairamuthu.

She has also 'called out' people for staying silent over the issue, meanwhile, almost 17 women spoke out on alleged harassment allegations against Vairamuthu.

Earlier on May 29, the singer wrote a long tweet addressing the CM and DMK's Kanimozhi explaining how Vairamuthu had silenced many women using his political connections.