Children's Day: 5 scintillating performances by kids that can make adults raise brows

1. Hamid - 2019

Language - Hindi

Hamid was released earlier this year right after the Pulwama attacks in Kashmir. The story is set in Kashmir and centres around a young boy who wants to talk to Allah over the phone so that he can convince him to send his father back. He dials 786 on the phone and ends up connecting with a tough and strict CRPF Jawan. The story also touches upon the sensitive issue of half widows in Kashmir and their quest to find answers of their missing husbands and get closure. The film beautifully depicts the unlikely bond between a CRPF jawan and the young boy through dialogue. This film was produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Aijaz Khan. The film won 2 national awards this year for Best Film (Urdu) and Best Child Artist. Interestingly this was also the debut film of the kashmiri child actor Talha Arshad Reshi who played 'Hamid' in the film.