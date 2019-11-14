Children's Day 2019: Deepika, Hrithik, Priyanka and their never seen before childhood pics

India is celebrating the Children's Day today. Pandit Nehru best known as 'Chacha Nehru' started this tradition of celebrating this day and which reminds us of his eternal love for children.

On the occasion of children's day we are here with B-town celebs' cutest and most adorable pictures. Bollywood celebs always treat their fans with hot and sexy pictures but sometimes they also reminisce their childhood memories and shared it on social media.

We have found some sweetest memories and moments of B-town celebs from archieves on the ocassion of children's day. Let's take a look at some of the most adorable pictures of celebs from Bollywood.