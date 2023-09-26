Chhattisgarh: Singer Monika Raghuvanshi's Social Media Account Hacked, Obscene Content Posted

Chhattisgarh: Another Celebrity Falls Victim To Social Media Hacking | Insta

Raipur: Another celebrity has become a victim of a social media account hack, this time involving an artist based in the capital city of Raipur. Instead of making any demands, the hacker targeted her Facebook profile and posted obscene material on her social media posts to tarnish the singer's image.

An unidentified hacker allegedly breached the Facebook account of popular local singer Monika Raghuvanshi and posted explicit content on social media using her hacked official account.

The renowned singer, who has around three lakh followers on her Facebook account, began noticing explicit content on her official social media page on September 23.

Watch video of her appeal to her fans:

Complaint registered with Raipur police cyber cell

Monika posted a video on her new page, explaining the hacking of her Facebook account, where she had 2.95 lakh followers.

"Despite making several attempts, I failed to remove the objectionable posts," Monika stated.

She has filed a complaint with the Raipur police cyber cell, but as per the actor, all her attempts have so far been in vain.

"It is painful and highly frustrating to appeal to people to block my page or unfollow me on my previous account, I am making this request to maintain my dignity," the artist said in a video.