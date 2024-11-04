'Cherished Friends To Life Partners': Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid In Madinah, Hides Husband's Face (PHOTOS)

Influencer-turned-actress Sana Sultan Khan, who gained popularity after her participation in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, is now married! She tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with Mohammad Wazid in Madinah in Saudi Arabia, Islam's second holiest city after Mecca. On Sunday, November 4, she shared photos from her 'nikkah', however, she kept her husband's face hidden.

Sana penned a long caption, expressing how they maintained their relationship as "pure—Halal." She wrote, "Alhamdulillah, I am humbled and overjoyed to share that I have been blessed with Nikkah in the most sacred and dreamlike place—Madinah—beside the most wonderful man, my Wajid Ji, my “Vitamin W” ❤️. From cherished friends to life partners, our journey has been a testament to love, patience, and faith. What fills my heart with pride and joy is that we kept our relationship pure—Halal."

"In today’s world, where such choices might seem rare, especially for someone like me with a modern outlook, we stood firm. We met at a time when our souls needed healing, and through pure intentions and genuine love, we became each other’s solace," she added.

Check out the photos:

Furthermore, Sana stated, "From the beginning, we vowed to honor our bond by avoiding anything haram, believing this to be the cornerstone of a lasting relationship. We anchored our hearts in faith and patience (Sabr), trusting the Almighty to guide us. Our dream was a simple Nikah, free from the grandeur of worldly glitz, and today, our patience has been rewarded. In the presence of our loved ones, under the serene skies of Madinah, we embarked on this beautiful journey of togetherness. I truly believe that when your intentions are pure, your love is unconditional, and your faith in Allah is unwavering, He blesses you with what is best. My heart overflows with gratitude—Shukar, Shukar, Shukar."

Sana is also a model who has appeared in various print advertisements. She was also featured on the Billboard New York’s Time Square building after she won the title of UC Miss Cricket in 2019.