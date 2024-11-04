 'Cherished Friends To Life Partners': Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid In Madinah, Hides Husband's Face (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Cherished Friends To Life Partners': Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid In Madinah, Hides Husband's Face (PHOTOS)

'Cherished Friends To Life Partners': Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid In Madinah, Hides Husband's Face (PHOTOS)

Sana Sultan Khan, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3, has tied the knot! She married Mohammad Wazid in an intimate ceremony in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. On November 4, she shared photos from their nikkah, but she chose to keep her husband's face hidden. In her heartfelt caption, Sana expressed how they upheld their relationship as "pure—Halal."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
article-image

Influencer-turned-actress Sana Sultan Khan, who gained popularity after her participation in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, is now married! She tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with Mohammad Wazid in Madinah in Saudi Arabia, Islam's second holiest city after Mecca. On Sunday, November 4, she shared photos from her 'nikkah', however, she kept her husband's face hidden.

Sana penned a long caption, expressing how they maintained their relationship as "pure—Halal." She wrote, "Alhamdulillah, I am humbled and overjoyed to share that I have been blessed with Nikkah in the most sacred and dreamlike place—Madinah—beside the most wonderful man, my Wajid Ji, my “Vitamin W” ❤️. From cherished friends to life partners, our journey has been a testament to love, patience, and faith. What fills my heart with pride and joy is that we kept our relationship pure—Halal."

"In today’s world, where such choices might seem rare, especially for someone like me with a modern outlook, we stood firm. We met at a time when our souls needed healing, and through pure intentions and genuine love, we became each other’s solace," she added.

Check out the photos:

FPJ Shorts
Olympic Gold Medalist Boxer Imane Khelif Has XY Chromosomes And Testicles, Says Algerian Athlete's Medical Report
Olympic Gold Medalist Boxer Imane Khelif Has XY Chromosomes And Testicles, Says Algerian Athlete's Medical Report
Punjab Assembly Bypolls: ECI Postpones Elections To November 20 Amid Festival Season Concerns
Punjab Assembly Bypolls: ECI Postpones Elections To November 20 Amid Festival Season Concerns
Western Railway Celebrates 74th Foundation Day: Commemorative Coin Launched To Mark 125 Years Of Headquarters
Western Railway Celebrates 74th Foundation Day: Commemorative Coin Launched To Mark 125 Years Of Headquarters
Maharashtra Elections 2024: ECI Allocates 'Whistle' Symbol To Hitendra Thakur-Led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Following JD(U) Withdrawal
Maharashtra Elections 2024: ECI Allocates 'Whistle' Symbol To Hitendra Thakur-Led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi Following JD(U) Withdrawal
Read Also
'I Wanted People To See My Raw, Unfiltered Side,' Says Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Sana Sultan Khan...
article-image

Furthermore, Sana stated, "From the beginning, we vowed to honor our bond by avoiding anything haram, believing this to be the cornerstone of a lasting relationship. We anchored our hearts in faith and patience (Sabr), trusting the Almighty to guide us. Our dream was a simple Nikah, free from the grandeur of worldly glitz, and today, our patience has been rewarded. In the presence of our loved ones, under the serene skies of Madinah, we embarked on this beautiful journey of togetherness. I truly believe that when your intentions are pure, your love is unconditional, and your faith in Allah is unwavering, He blesses you with what is best. My heart overflows with gratitude—Shukar, Shukar, Shukar."

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Reacts To Ranvir Shorey’s Derogatory Comments On Her & Sai Ketan...
article-image

Sana is also a model who has appeared in various print advertisements. She was also featured on the Billboard New York’s Time Square building after she won the title of UC Miss Cricket in 2019.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Cherished Friends To Life Partners': Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid In...

'Cherished Friends To Life Partners': Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid In...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hits Back At Trolls Telling Her To 'Gain Weight, Bulk Up': 'Stop Judging, It's...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hits Back At Trolls Telling Her To 'Gain Weight, Bulk Up': 'Stop Judging, It's...

'Aa Gaya Apni Aukat Pe': Asim Riaz Reacts To Viral Video Of Abhishek Kumar Dressed As Woman In Red...

'Aa Gaya Apni Aukat Pe': Asim Riaz Reacts To Viral Video Of Abhishek Kumar Dressed As Woman In Red...

Selena Gomez SLAMS Netizens Over 'Hiding' Stomach Claims At Recent Red Carpet In LA: 'I Have SIBO In...

Selena Gomez SLAMS Netizens Over 'Hiding' Stomach Claims At Recent Red Carpet In LA: 'I Have SIBO In...

Yudhra OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film Online

Yudhra OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi's Film Online