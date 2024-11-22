Chennai Student SUES Amaran Makers For ₹1.1 Crore After Sai Pallavi Fans Spam Him With Calls

Sai Pallavi |

The makers of the superhit Tamil film, Amaran, found themselves in a legal soup after a Chennai-based college student sent them a legal notice, demanding Rs 1.1 crore in damages. The student claimed that his number was leaked during a scene in the film, and since then, he has been receiving incessant calls from fans of actress Sai Pallavi, who starred in the film, alongside Sivakarthikeyan.

In the film, a scene shows Sai Pallavi throwing a piece of paper with her mobile number written on it at Sivakarthikeyan. Now, the engineering student from Chennai, named VV Vaageesan, has claimed that the number actually belongs to him, and as soon as it was shown in the film as Sai's number, her fans latched on to it, trying to reach out to her via the phone number.

Vaageesan stated that his phone has been buzzing continuously due to calls and messages from Sai Pallavi's fans, wanting to speak to the actress. Fed up by the ordeal, he has now sued the makers for Rs 1.1 crore, seeking compensation for "untold hardships and mental agony".

He has also asked the makers to remove his number from the film immediately to avoid further trouble.

Vaageesan told The Hindu that he was with his family, celebrating Diwali, when the ordeal began, and since then, he has was not being able to "sleep, study or carry our basic activities without interruptions". He also shared that he tried to bring the issue to the notice of the makers via social media initially, but because his requests fell on deaf ears, he decided to take legal action.

The makers of Amaran are yet to issue an offcial statement.

Amaran tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was awarded the Ashoka Chakra posthumously for sacrificing his life during a counterterrorism operation for India.