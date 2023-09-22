 Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Quirky Reply To A Fan Who Asked Him For Hello From Mannat
Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Quirky Reply To A Fan Who Asked Him For Hello From Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Dunki.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Quirky Reply To A Fan Who Asked Him For Hello From Mannat | Photo Via Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Jawan, which was directed by Atlee. The film starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a cameo).

On Friday, Shah Rukh hosted a #AskSRK session for his fans on X, formerly known as Twitter. A fan asked him to say hello from Mannat to this, and the actor replied, "Yaar main Mannat mein nahi hoon kaam par laga hua hoon. Just check all good there na??! Ha ha #Jawan."

Check it out:

article-image

Another fan asked him to choose between Vikram or Azad. Shah Rukh replied, "#AskSRK asking again Everyone is crushing over Vikram including me so wanted to know who is your favourite Vikram or Azaad?"

One user asked him about his current state of mind. "Masssy…Maaassassyyy…..#Jawan," wrote Shah Rukh. A fan also asked the actor, “Mannat me chipkaliya aati hai kya (Do you get lizards at Mannat).” The actor gave a sweet reply and said, “Chipkaliya toh nahi dekhi Titliyaan bahut aati hain….very beautiful ones the kids love seeing them on the flowers.”

Meanwhile, Jawan crossed ₹937 crore worldwide within 15 days of release. It was released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Dunki, which will be directed Rajkumar Hirani.

article-image

