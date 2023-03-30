Check out Ajay Devgn’s witty response to fan asking for free tickets of Bholaa

Ajay Devgn | Photo File

Bollywood fans have a reason to rejoice as the much-awaited movie 'Bholaa' starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role and also directed by him has finally hit the silver screens today.

The netizens are already raving about the film, calling it a wholesome entertainer. But what's more amusing is Ajay Devgn's witty banter with his fans during his 'ask me anything' session on Twitter, just a day before the release.

The actor, who usually wears a broody look, has a unique sense of humour and sarcasm that never fails to impress his fans.

When a fan requested him to sponsor the tickets of the movie because it was month end, Ajay's reply was a hilarious, "Mera bhi (mine too)."

Abhishek Bachchan’s cameo in the film

Fans are curious to know if Abhishek Bachchan has a cameo in the movie. When a user asked Ajay about it, he didn't give away any details but teased fans by saying, "Surprises bataye thodi jaate hai (surprises aren't told)."

Ajay Devgn's one-liners are always impactful, and during his recent appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, he even joked that RRR's Oscar win was because of him. With Tabu also starring in the movie, this is her ninth film with Ajay, making it a double treat for fans.

Another treat for Ajay Devgn fans

But that's not all! The teaser of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Maidaan' has also been released today with 'Bholaa'. So, it's a double whammy for all the fans of the versatile actor.

Overall, it seems like Ajay Devgn has hit the ball out of the park with 'Bholaa', and fans can't wait to catch the movie on the big screen