'Cheater Ke Sath Sath Chor Bhi Hai': Yogesh Rawat Confesses To 'Shoplifting' From Malls Worth ₹50,000-60,000; Netizens React

Yogesh Rawat Confesses To 'Shoplifting' From Malls Worth ₹50,000-60,000; Netizens React |

Another secret was revealed on Netflix's Lock Upp, this time involving contestant Yogesh Rawat. The revelation left fellow contestants calling him a "chor," adding to the "cheater" tag he had already received before entering the show. As Yogesh's secret appeared on screen with the word "Malls," everyone was left wondering what it meant.

Yogesh then confessed, "Ye koi aisa senti secret nahi hai, but aisa hai ki, ab ham bade ho gaye hain, paise waise bhi kama le rahe hain zindagi mein. Saari cheezein kaar li, but main abhi bhi thode time pehle tak bhi aise kabhi kabhar malls mein gaye to kick ke liye ki nahi yaar ye wali cheez aise hi utha ke le ke chal lete hain cheezein." Ram Kapoor immediately asked, "Matlab ki churana?" Yogesh admitted, "Han, shoplifting."

The revelation left everyone, including jailer Farah Khan, stunned. She asked, "Kitna amount ki shoplifting ki hogi tune abhi tak?" Yogesh replied that he had allegedly shoplifted items worth around ₹50,000-60,000.

Yogesh rawat ki so called mahan banne ki cheap kosis nakamyab rahi or

Dogesh cheater ke saath saath chor bhi hai chlo ye log dheere dheere khud ko hi expose kar rahe hai itne bade joker hai yaar🤡@YogeshRawa04#Lockupp2 #YogeshRawat #ShreyaKalra



pic.twitter.com/00856h3LBU — Shubhra Tripathi (@Shubhra29868565) July 14, 2026

As Akanksha Choudhary laughed while listening to Yogesh's confession, Farah questioned why she found it amusing. Akanksha responded, "Mujhe thoda thoda Pehle se pata tha." Farah then asked, "Tum bhi sath mein thi jab ye kar raha tha?" Defending herself, Akanksha clarified, "Maine stories suni hai, hamare jo mutual the wo bhi the isme." Yogesh also maintained that she had only heard about the incidents and was not involved.

yogesh😭😭😭😭

you couldve made it senti bro and rephrased it the way u said it, it made you look like a fool

you should’ve said i am kleptomaniac or something haste haste bol raha hai😭🙏🏿#lockupp2 #yogeshrawat — 🧋 (@lunaslunaticc) July 14, 2026

Madhuri se bhi bakwas secret tha yogesh namoone ka tha 😭😭#LockUpp2 #lockupp — 𝑹𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒊. (@Rushi_sayz) July 14, 2026

Soon after Yogesh's secret was revealed, social media users flooded the internet with reactions. One user tweeted, "Yogesh rawat ki so called mahan banne ki cheap kosis nakamyab rahi or Dogesh cheater ke saath saath chor bhi hai chlo ye log dheere dheere khud ko hi expose kar rahe hai itne bade joker hai yaar." Another disappointed fan wrote, "you could've made it senti bro and rephrased it the way u said it, it made you look like a fool. You should’ve said i am kleptomaniac or something haste haste bol raha hai."

The new episodes of Netflix's Lock Upp release from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.